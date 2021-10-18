Donald G. Devore, 81, of East Springfield, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 15, at Weirton Medical Center.

A son of the late Glenn O. and Anna Bihary DeVore, Donald was born July 11, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio.

Donald worked for Ohio Edison at the Sammis and Berger Plants in the Budget Department. After retirement he was a bookkeeper for Ambulance Service Inc. and for many years was a realtor with Gary Cain Realtors.

A life-long member of Christ United Methodist Church in East Springfield, Donald truly loved the Lord and his family. He was also a member of the East Springfield Cemetery Association, Order of the Eastern Star, and numerous other clubs and organizations.

He survived by his son, Greg (Jill) DeVore of Tiffin, Ohio; daughter, Deidra G. DeVore of East Springfield; two grandchildren, Drake and Decker; brother, Dale (Judy) DeVore; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra, in 2017, and siblings, David DeVore and Deanna Downen.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church in East Springfield with Pastor Greg Bush officiating.

Burial will follow in East Springfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Donald’s name to Christ United Methodist Church, PO Box 127, East Springfield, Ohio 43925.