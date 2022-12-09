Donald Hugh “Pete” Slates went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He is the son of the late Robert and Josephine “Jo” (Wile) Slates of Kilgore.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Bernice (Riegle) Slates of 61 years; his sisters, Audrey “Jake” Bendle and Janet McEntire; his brother, Paul Slates; and his grandson, Brian Slates.

He is survived by his son, Robert “Butch” Slates (Carol) of Dalton; his daughter, Diana Locke (Rick) of Carrollton; his brother, Richard Slates of Uniontown; 7 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was proud of his country and served in the U.S. Navy. After serving his country, he worked at Slates Brothers, Inc., J.C. Baxter Co. of Minerva, and Carrollton Manufacturing. He founded Slates Sanitary Service, which he owned and operated nearly 50 years.

After retirement, he enjoyed riding his bicycle every day at Conotton Creek Trail and spending time with his family. Always an avid collector, he loved showing his “museum” to family and friends.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 65 years. He was also a member of the Ohio Eastern Stars, American Legion, VFW, Carroll County Historical Society, Carroll County Republican Party, and the Kilgore Cap Pistols.

He was a lifelong member of the Kilgore United Methodist Church, often saying that he was carried there as a baby.

Funeral services for Pete will be Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at noon in Kilgore United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow in Kilgore Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home and Monday from 11 a.m. until time of services in the church.