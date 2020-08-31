Donald L. Caldwell, 88, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

He was born in Cleveland on Sept. 21, 1931, to the late Walter and Mary Caldwell. Donald worked as a Postal Inspector for 27 years until his retirement and was a proud veteran of both the United States Army and the Navy. He spent his time working with wood and leather, however his favorite activity was writing funny sayings and stories for his grandkids. He most loved his family and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, Donald is preceded in death by brother, Tom Caldwell.

He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Ellen “Vickie” Caldwell; children, Kathy (Dale) Stewart, Doug Caldwell, Steve Caldwell, Dave Caldwell, John Copeland, Frank Copeland, Karen (Richard) Dine; 15 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and siblings, Neil (Betty) Caldwell and Joann Patterson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carrollton Bible Chapel, Haven of Rest in Akron, or the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling, WV.

