Donald L. Lozier, 77, of Minerva, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Aultman Compassionate Care. He was born Dec. 4, 1943 in Augusta to Russell and Ruby (Noling) Lozier.

He was the owner/operator of D&C Sales and Tri-County Implement and his last endeavor was DL Barns. He is a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, the Carroll County Antique Collector Club and the Carroll County Farm Bureau. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1961. He loved spending time with the grandchildren, loved farming and showing antique tractors and tractor pulls.

He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth (Bruce) Snyder of Uniontown; son, Michael (Rona) Lozier of Augusta; Carol Lozier of Alliance; and 3 grandchildren, Brandon, Austin and Monica. He is preceded in death by a sister, Esther Dennis, and a brother, Robert Lozier.

Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church (2004 Bellflower Rd., Minerva), with Rev. John Carpenter officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Calling hours were Sunday, Jan. 24 from 3-6 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva and was one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Zion United Methodists Church at P.O. Box 163, Augusta, OH 44607.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.