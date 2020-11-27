Donald Lee LeBeau, 87, of Malvern, passed away at his residence Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Donald was born in Canton, Ohio on Feb. 28, 1933 to Charles E. and Mary Blanch (Wright) LeBeau.

Donald attended a one-room school (Berger) and then Minerva High School. He was employed at Minerva Dairy, Cronin China, East Sparta Ceramics, and was a foreman at Minerva Wax Paper. He began his own construction company (LeBeau Construction) in 1972.

He enjoyed farming, working, hunting, fishing, and traveling with family. He spent many years as a helper on the neighbors’ farms. In 1954, he purchased a farm and enjoyed many years taking care of it.

Don was a member of the Rotary Club of Malvern where he served as president and on many committees. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and sponsored many more so others could be one as well. He and his wife, Nettie, cohosted 12 Rotary Exchange Students and five Group Study Teams. He was a leader and member of Friends of Scouting, a life member of the Malvern Historical Society and the Carroll County Historical Society, the Farm Bureau, and the Carroll County Art Center. Don was a member of the Minerva Presbyterian Church where he served as elder, youth leader, and on the building and grounds committee. He went on 7 mission trips, including the Buckhorn Children’s Center in Ohio, the Children’s Center in Kentucky, work trips to St. Louis, MO; Sunset Gap, TN; Welch, WV; Cedar Rapids, IA; Webster Springs, WV, and Zimbabwe, Africa with the Methodist group. He also worked with Habitat for Humanity.

Donald is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (Randy) Smith of Carrollton and Ellen (Dusty) Rhome of Minerva; two sons, Donald R. (Julie) LeBeau of Malvern and Darren (David Stinson) LeBeau of Copley; grandchildren, Denise (Michael) Cobedesh of Minerva, Becky (Aaron) Stoller of Minerva, Matthew LeBeau of Stow, and Kyle (fiancé, Gina Rosta) LeBeau of Malvern; great-grandchildren, Anthony Cobedesh of Minerva, Rachel Cobedesh of Minerva, and Jacob Stoller of Minerva; five sisters, Freda Hudson of Reynoldsburg, Carol (John) Baher of Walton KY, Karen Stahler of North Canton, Janice (Robert) DeMate of Robertsville and Linda (Jim) Honabarger of Lake Mohawk; a brother-in-law, Steve Ulman of Carrollton; a sister-in-law, Pat LeBeau of Mogadore; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Nettie LeBeau; two brothers, Charles LeBeau Jr. and Harley LeBeau; and two sisters, Cathy Ulman and Doris Orin.

Calling hours will be held for friends and family Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Minerva, 204 Edgewood Drive, Minerva, Ohio.

The family will be present from 4-6 p.m.

All current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to health department guidelines.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Carroll County Office of Community Hospice, c/o Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or First Presbyterian Church Missions Committee.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.