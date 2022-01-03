Donald R. Burns, Jr., 67, of Bowerston, Ohio, passed away Dec. 31, 2021.

He was born Oct. 8, 1954, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Donald Burns, Sr. and Ann (Kristin) Burns.

He is a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Akron, Ohio.

Donald married Terri L. (Morgan) Burns March 24, 1974, celebrating 48 years together.

He earned his Juris Doctorate degree and retired as the Carroll County Prosecutor.

He was a member of the NRA.

His passion was the outdoors, fishing, and hunting.

Survivors are his wife, Terri; son, Donald R. Burns III and his wife, Kathryn, of N. Lawrence, Ohio; three daughters, Angie Shingleton of Sherrodsville, Ohio, Amy Adam and her husband, Larry, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, and Andrea Howard and her husband, Darryn, of Sherrodsville, Ohio; two brothers, Mark Burns of Clinton, Ohio, and Bobby Burns of Atwater, Ohio; two sisters, Becky Burns of Seattle, WA, and Missy Petit and her husband, Pat, of Atwater, Ohio; and 11 grandchildren, Sam, Keegan, Jillian, Bentlea, Cici, Ari, Lucy, Lyla, Gabby, Anni, and Ellie.

There are no services planned at this time.