Donald R. Cooper, 91, of Carrollton, passed away in his home Thursday, July 13, 2023.

A son of the late Russell D. and Arlene (Thomas) Cooper, he was born Oct. 28, 1931, in Canton, Ohio.

Don worked as a police officer for the Carrollton Police Department for 21 years, where he was affectionately known as “Coop the Cop”, until he retired in 1993. He was a longtime member of the Pleasant Grove Chapel, and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and volunteering at the Senior Center. Don was known for his love of food, having never skipped a meal, and always going up for 2nd and 3rd helpings, especially for ice cream and pie. His deepest love was for his family. He was a devoted family man who treasured his beloved large family more than anything.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy (Wickersham), whom he married Aug. 15, 1953; son, Donald (Theresa) Cooper; two daughters, Deborah (James) Nichols and Denise Patterson; son-in-law, Ronald Horne; ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death along with his parents, were his daughter, Diane Horne; son-in-law Larry Patterson; and two sisters, Nancy Hagmair and Darlie Sawyer.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Pleasant Grove Chapel in Minerva.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.