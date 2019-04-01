Donald R. Escott, 80, of Minerva, went home to be with the Lord March 29, 2019.

He was born March 15, 1939 to Albert and Francis Escott.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 13 brothers and sisters, Alfred & Kenneth Escott, Charles and Dean Hanes, Opal Garner, Arbutus “Boots” Loudermilk, Audrey Bast, Ruby Hanes, Helen, Martha, Francis, Ruth and Alberta; and one granddaughter, Natalie Nicole Escott.

He is survived by a son, Aaron Escott; two grandchildren, Gage and Abby of Carrollton; sisters, Jane Scott, Janet Spahr and Darlene (Punk) of Minerva; and many nieces and nephews.

Don served as a Radioman in the U.S. Navy from 1958 – 1962. He had a great love and respect for the outdoors. He also enjoyed time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Private graveside services will be held at the Westview Cemetery.