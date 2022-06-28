Donald R. Johnson, 92, from East Springfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was born in Steubenville on Feb. 9, 1930, to the late Lyda and Harry Johnson of Amsterdam, Ohio.

Don and his wife, Elvada, owned and operated Johnson’s Restaurant and Don’s Bar & Grill in East Springfield for many years. He was also an avid fisherman, an awesome cook, and passionate about football!!

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Elvada (Harmon) Johnson; his brothers, Edgar Johnson, William Johnson, Wilber Johnson, and Raymond Johnson; his sisters, Mildred Dallak and Gladys Pilati; and his son-in-law, Charles Griffith.

Don is survived by his daughter, Helen Griffith from Virginia; his sons, Jeffrey (Lori) Johnson from Kent, and Raymond (Leigh) Johnson from East Springfield; his grandchildren, Amy and Ryan Wilson, Eddie Griffith, Emily and Keith Schmader, Katie and Kyle Johannas, Bo and Brenna Johnson, Chad and Brittany Johnson, and Cory and Kellie Johnson. Don also has 11 great grandchildren and one remaining brother, Edward (Violet) Johnson from Canton, Ohio. Don is also survived by several remaining nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 110 West Main Street, Richmond, Ohio, on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Mike Reiboldt officiating.

Burial will follow at Bergholz Cemetery.