Donald R. Laubacher

Donald R. (Donnie) Laubacher of Carrollton, born Feb. 22, 1943, passed away suddenly in his home from an apparent heart attack on Monday morning, Dec. 30, 2019.

He was retired from Diebold in North Canton where he spent many years as a Field Support

Technician and was currently a driver for Huebner’s in Carrollton.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond I. Laubacher of Malvern and Shirley P. Rawson Laubacher of Minerva. He was also preceded in death by two younger brothers, Jimmy Laubacher & Bobby Laubacher (Vietnam); an infant sister, Delores Ann Laubacher; and a niece, Cindy Bates Laubacher.

Donnie is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Barbara G. Dunn Laubacher, whom he wed July 15, 1967.

He is greatly missed by her and their five daughters, Dawn (Tom) Quinn of Canton, Leigh Ann (Cale) Russell of Carrollton, Linda (Troy) Norris of Strasburg, Emily (Jeff) Ulman of Carrollton, and Jaime (Ronnie) Limbacher of Dover; his brother, Gary (Betty) Laubacher of Minerva; and a sister, Sue (Steve) Vosi of Minerva.

Donnie is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, Mia (Fermin) Olivera, Alyssa Ulman, Cole Russell, Treasur (Eric) Luikart, Alaina Ulman, Micaela DiLoreto, Dalton Sholtz, Jett Russell, Joseph Ulman, Mason Limbacher and Maximus Limbacher, as well as niece, Tawnya Hartshorn, great-niece, Amber Bates and many cousins and friends.

Donnie was a 1961 graduate of Malvern High School, a U.S. Army Veteran and an active member of his church, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Malvern, where he could often be found in the kitchen frying fish during Lenten Fish Fry season.

Dad was a Godly man who adored his dear ‘Barbie’ and their large family. He loved her good home cooking and having fun in life. He was strong, sensitive and caring, always there to help. In addition to Dad’s many interests of hiking, working out, hang-gliding, his convertible, swimming, cutting wood, kayaking, hobby farming, and his latest endeavor of piloting his red gyro-copter over Carroll County, he loved our family gatherings at his country home where he gardened and taught all his grandchildren to swim. He recently initiated and participated in a polar plunge with several grandchildren in his pond in the cold of March. A fond memory is the ornery smile on his face as he would backflip off the rope swing into the pond below.

Dad will be sweetly remembered and sadly missed.

“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Malvern on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Father Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 9-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Church or the Malvern American Legion.