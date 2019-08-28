Donald W. Klotz, 94, of Malvern, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in the Canton Christian Home.

He was born Aug. 14, 1925 in Osnaburg to John and Rosa (Hershey) Klotz.

He was a longtime farmer and had worked at Cronin China in Minerva, Good Roads Machinery in Minerva, and Robertsville Brick and Structural Stoneware in Minerva. He is a member of the Malvern First Christian Church.

He is survived by 5 sisters, Doris Chiurco of Malvern, Elsie Borland of Canton, Carol (Clarence) Grindstaff of Carrollton, Darlene (James) Steffey of Minerva, Barbara (James) Franks of Canton; a brother, Glenwood (Sharon) Klotz of Minerva; and numerous nephews and nieces and great nieces and great nephews.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Dominick and Marilyn Klotz and two brothers, Marion and Leroy Klotz.

Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Franks officiating. Burial will be in the Center Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Louisville. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Canton Christian Home or the Malvern Public Library. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.