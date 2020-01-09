Donna Faye Gregor, 86, of East Springfield, Ohio passed away Jan. 5, 2020 at Valley Hospice (Trinity Medical Center West) surrounded by her family.

A daughter of the late Glen and Hallie Ritchie, she was born July 25, 1933 in Amsterdam, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Gregor, whom she married July 2, 1955.

Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Josephine Grunder and Dennis Ritchie.

Surviving are her children, Sherri (Rusty) Akins of Loudonville, Tammy (Brad) Cain of East Springfield, and Glen (Crystal) Gregor of Granville; a sister, Pattie Staggers of Carrollton;

her nine grandchildren, Jami (Chris) Frazier, Brianne (Will) Taylor, Jesse (Greg) Giles, Devin (Chad) Litten, Taylor (Emily) Cain, Shay Cain (Gabe McCarthy), Ryan (Trudi) Gregor, Stuart (Chirsti) Poe, and Scott Poch; 10 great grandchildren, Brady and Tenley Taylor, Jordan and Jase Frazier, Teagan and Harlee Giles, Kylie and Tyler Poe, and Linley and Talon Poch.

A private graveside service will be held for the family to honor Donna. At the request of the family, memorial contributions can be made to Valley Hospice in Donna’s name – 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio 43943. Arrangements were under the care of Sweeney-Dodds Funeral Home.