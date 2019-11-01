Donna Faye Wyatt, 81, of Carrollton (Kilgore) died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in her home.

Born Sept. 22, 1938 in West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Edna Kincaid Ramsey.

Donna was a retired employee of the Carrollton Exempted School District and was a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple.

She is survived by one son, Matt of Carrollton; three daughters, Cynthia (Dale) Newby of Henry, VA, Cheri Vandeborne of Massillon, and Christine (Mark) Kalt of New Philadelphia; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Richard Ramsey of Courtland, VA; and one sister, Marsha Dibble of Kingsport, TN.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, David and one daughter, Charlotte.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Carrollton Baptist Temple with Pastor David Powell officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilgore Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton.