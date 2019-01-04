Donna J. Carter, 73

Donna Jean Carter, 73, of Navarre, Ohio, and a former Dellroy resident, died Saturday morning, Dec. 29, 2018, in the Altercare Country Lawn Nursing Center at Navarre after an extended illness.

She was born Oct. 14, 1945, in Canton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late George Henry and Vera Boydelatour Schiltz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Carter, who died July 21, 1998.

Donna served as the Clerk/Treasurer for the Village of Dellroy for many years. She was also retired as the treasurer for the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton, of which she was also a longtime devoted member. She was a 1963 graduate of the former Glenwood High School in Canton.

She is survived by her six children, Carolyne Alvarez of Houston, TX; Mrs. Georgette (James) Jeffries of Louisville, OH; Donald J. (Jen) Carter of Dover, OH; Jennifer Carter and Angela Carter, both of Denver, CO; David Isaac Carter of Navarre; a brother, Ralph (Sue) Schiltz of Canton, OH; a sister, Marilyn Schilz; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service, officiated by Fr. Anthony Batt, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in the Leavittsville Cemetery where the interment of her ashes will follow. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit the funeral home website.