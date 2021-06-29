Donna J. Mangun, 85, of Carrollton, died Monday, June 28, 2021, in the Minerva Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born March 18, 1936, in Carrollton, to Wilbur “Bill” and Mary (Kandel) Johnson.

She was a housewife and a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where she was very active. She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1955.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Mangun, who died May 4, 1993; daughter, Barbara Mangun; sister, Nancy Booth, and a brother, Bill Johnson.

She is survived by daughter, Marsha (Michael) Bullock of Carrollton; four sons, Ronald (Loretta) Mangun of East Rochester, Calvin “Carl” (Connie) Mangun of Carrollton, Roy (Lisa) Mangun of Burbank, Ohio, and Jeff Mangun of Carrollton; two sisters, Lola Fogle of Malvern, and Sally Johnson of Carrollton; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 2 at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. John Carpenter officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Thursday, July 1, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, c/o P.O. Box 163, Augusta, OH 44607.