Donna J. Strawder, 83, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat after a short illness.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1937 in Harlem Springs to the late Howard Arthur Noble and Mildred Bernice Noble.

Donna married Ralph A. Strawder on April 20, 1974 and he passed away Jan. 29, 2003.

Donna worked at the Golden Age retreat for many years as a nurse’s aide. She attended the Carrollton Baptist Temple. Donna was a homemaker for her family, which remembers her for her skills of cooking, baking and raising her own garden. She was known for making her own candy. In her spare time, she enjoyed word search puzzles, crocheting and country music.

Survivors include her son Mike Noble of Canton, Ohio; two stepsons, Larry (Jeanne) Strawder of Carrollton, and Ronald Strawder of Carrollton; two daughters, Patricia (Calvin) Smith of Florida, and Crystal (Steve) Davis of Ocklawaha, FL; 3 stepdaughters, Carol (Bob) Bellville of Carrollton, Linda (Mike) Moore of Carrollton, and Glenda (Perry) Pyles of Perrysville, Ohio; a brother, David Noble of Ohio, and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Donna was also preceded in death by her son, Earl Morton Jr.; a stepson, Harold Strawder, and brother, Gerald “Bud” Noble.

The family would like to thank the staff of both the Golden Age Retreat and Community Care Hospice for their dedication and care of Donna.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 6 from 12-1 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home with the service to follow at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in the Perrysville Cemetery.