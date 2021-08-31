Donna J. Wells, 87, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 7, 1934, at City Hospital in Alliance, Ohio, to William and Landa (Foltz) Howell.

Donna graduated from Minerva High School and was employed by the United States Postal Service in Carrollton for 24 years, retiring as the Assistant Postmaster. After her retirement, Donna had also been employed at Kishmans IGA in Carrollton. She was a member of the Carrollton United Methodist Church, the former C.C.L. in Carrollton, and loved playing in several different card clubs with her friends. Donna enjoyed going to the Carrollton Senior Center, line dancing, and visiting casinos.

She is survived by 5 children, Debra Smith of Canton, Pamela (Allan) Duff of Carrollton, Landa (Don) Kurtz of Carrollton, Troy (Marilyn) Wells of Carrollton, and Daryl (Susan) Wells of Carrollton; sister, Sally (Dick) Houze of Minerva; 16 grandchildren, Traci and Trevor Maple, Jennifer Bryant, Cody Duff, Seth Dolvin, Kyle, Ashlee, Lexi and Adam Kurtz, Sheena Gallop, Taylor, Hailey and Braden Wells, Alexandra Langmo, and Samantha and Bryan Carroll; 20 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Judith Slack and Bonnie Davison; 2 grandchildren, Travis Maple and Nathan Baker, and special friend/companion, Eugene Hinerman.

Following cremation, funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Mark Statler officiating.

Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com