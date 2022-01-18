Donna Mae Hull, 91, of Mechanicstown, passed away at her home Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, after an extended illness.

Donna was born in Jacobsburg, Ohio, on Sept. 16, 1930, to Lloyd and Faye (Beckett) Lowther.

Donna was a life-long resident of Mechanicstown and attended Carrollton Schools. She married Ralph E. Hull on July 19, 1947. Ralph passed away in 2011 after sharing 63 years of marriage. Donna and Ralph owned Ralph Hull Excavating and sponsored bowling teams in both Carrollton and Kensington for 30 plus years. She loved bowling and looked forward every year to tournament trips with her bowling buddies.

The couple also owned a farm where they raised beef cattle, hogs, sheep, and chickens. They converted to dairy in 1985 until 2009. Donna was a true farmer’s wife. She took pride in her garden and the produce was always plentiful. She was very skilled in canning, freezing, and pickling. She was in her car almost daily picking up feed, truck and tractor parts, and all sorts of necessary supplies. She also never met a dog she did not like.

Donna’s first love was her family and she liked nothing better than planning cookouts with everyone in attendance.

Donna is survived by a daughter, Gilda Long of Minerva; two sons, Homer (Vicki) Hull of Carrollton and Robert (Deb) Hull of Mechanicstown; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great- grandchildren; two sisters, Barb Kieran of Anderson, CA, and Ann Campbell of Missouri; special friends, Jack Long and Laura McIntyre; and her special dog, Moochie.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E Hull; two brothers, Lloyd Lowther Jr., and William Lowther; and a great-granddaughter, Brooke Beohm.

Calling hours will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Corinth-Mechanicstown Cemetery, 7004 Salineville Road NE, Mechanictown, Ohio 44651, on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.