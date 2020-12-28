Donna Mae Pilati of East Springfield, recently of Streetsboro, Ohio, died early Sunday morning Dec. 27, 2020 in Akron, Ohio.

Born Oct. 1, 1931 in Wolf Run, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Celia Mae Rhodes Drabick.

Donna had owned and operated the White Bear Restaurant in East Springfield for 61 years. She loved her patrons and worked hard in the restaurant earning her customers loyalty. She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amsterdam.

Donna is survived by one son, William Anthony Pilati of Alabama; two daughters, Linda Ann (Jim) Linthicum of Canton and Cynthia Mae Pilati of Streetsboro; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one sister, Beverly Ann Galbraith of Richmond.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Leo Pilati; one son, Evan Pilati; two grandchildren and one brother.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. in the East Springfield Cemetery with Fr. Jack McCoy officiating.

Donna’s services were under the care and guidance of Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam.