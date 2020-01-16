Doris L. Burkhart, 90

Doris Loretta Burkhart, 90, of Carrollton, Ohio passed away at her residence Jan. 13, 2020 with her loving family at her side.

She was born April 10, 1929 in New Martinsville, WV to the late Lloyd Asa and Clara (Klug) Colvin.

Doris was a homemaker and was Catholic by faith. She was married to the love of her life, Delmar Burkhart, who passed away, Oct.19, 2018, celebrating 74 years of marriage. They were married Jan.14, 1946.

Doris leaves behind five children; three sons, Richard (Renie) Burkhart of SC, Roger (Mary) Burkhart and Olan (Linda) Burkhart both of Carrollton, and two daughters, Karen (Rick) Snair of Carrollton and Donna Orum (deceased).

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence and Don, and a sister, Cleo.

Doris has nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchild, who were her joy. Her love was so strong, making strangers or friends feel special.

Friends and family may call Saturday, Jan.18, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. with a memorial service to follow at the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio.