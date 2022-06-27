Doris M. Knapp, 87, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in her home following an extended illness.

A daughter of the late John and Ada Howell Simpson, she was born March 8, 1935, in Amsterdam, Ohio.

Doris was a renaissance woman in every sense of the word. During her life, she had a passion for learning and exploring new things. While raising her children and working, she was able to complete her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University summa cum laude, in 1991. She was a member of Golden Key International Honor Society, Sigma Tau Delta International English Honor Society, and Phi Kappa Phi for superior scholarship. She was employed at General Motors as an editor, reviewing documents and manuals for executives.

Her family will remember her also as an artist, poet, gardener, baker, musician, and overall generous woman. As a painter, she participated in several exhibitions and sold some of her works. She enjoyed tending to her flowers at home and spending time just being outside enjoying all nature has to offer. She baked delicious cherry pies along with what her children describe as the best kolache. She was able to play the piano and accordion by ear. Her compassion for others was without limitation and in her own quiet way, she was always looking out for others. She was ready to help anyone that was in need, no matter how big or small the gesture.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, George Knapp; her five children, Cherie (Dean) Stebner, Beth (Steve) Brewster, Kathy (Jon) Tomares, Marcie Knapp, and George S. (Beth) Knapp; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; as well as her sister, Joan Boggess.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Carrollton.

Burial will follow in Simmons Ridge Cemetery near Amsterdam.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.