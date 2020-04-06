Doris R. Chiurco, 88

Our Mom, at the age of 88, of Malvern, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 surrounded physically and spiritually by her loved ones.

She was born May 2, 1931 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Rosa (Hershey) Klotz. She graduated from Malvern High School in 1949. She was a member of Malvern’s St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the Catholic Women’s Club. Throughout her life, she worked at Union Metal in Canton, Dairy Queen, Woods’ Grocery and Adams’ Nursery, all in Malvern.

Our Mom was an exceptional woman. We knew it early on. She was an endearing wife to our Dad, “Racky” for 41 years. She was an unconditionally loving and supportive mother to us. She was very open-minded for a woman her age; was non-judgmental in easy-to-criticize situations. Her support, whether it was offered to you verbally or written, was not only during troubled times, but at times of joy. When you received a letter or card from our Mom, she inspired you and assured you what was bothering you would pass, or she celebrated your triumph. Her smiling positivity brightened wherever she was. She was a hardworking homemaker who possessed exceptional baking skills. If you were lucky enough to receive her famous Sugar Twists, you know what we mean. A compassionate caregiver to loved ones, be it a friend or relative. She was a great neighbor and friend whose never-empty coffee pot and fresh baked goods were comforting during long conversations. It was very gratifying to her in recent years when friends recounted memories of her cozy, little house of fifty years, so pretty in its style, which welcomed all with warm hospitality. Although she is gone, she’ll never be forgotten. We love you, Mom and miss you dearly.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Racky” Chiurco; two sisters, Betty (Bill) Dominick, and toddler sister, Marilyn; three brothers, Marion (Nora) Klotz, Donald Klotz, and an infant brother, Leroy; and her Godson, Roger Dominick.

She is survived by her five children, Michael (Rhonda) Chiurco of Malvern, Frank (Bonnie) Chiurco of Carrollton, Diana Yost of Malvern, Joni (Kyle) Somers of Aurora, CO, and John Chiurco of Malvern; in addition, their ten adult grandchildren, Nathan Chiurco, Matt (Heidi) Chiurco, Kara (Dave) Prater, Jeff (Jess) Yost, Chris (Kaci) Yost, Ashley (Justin) Zimmerman, Karli Somers, Lindsey Somers, Anthony (Paige) Chiurco, and Dominic (Beth) Chiurco; and eight great-grandchildren, Cason and Cobin Chiurco, Ethan Grossi, Alexis and Brooklyn Yost, Peyton and Carter Zimmerman, and Kenley Prater; her siblings, brother, Glen (Sharon) Klotz, and sisters, Elsie (Bob, deceased) Borland, Carol (Clarence) Grindstaff, Darlene (Jim) Steffey, and Barbara (Jim) Franks; also, her beloved nieces and nephews, cherished friends & neighbors and children & grandchildren of friends who enriched her life.

Because of what is happening in our world, sadly, services will not take place.

Cremation has occurred.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family offers special thanks to Dr. David Kimbell, Area Agency of Aging 9 in Cambridge and the Carroll County Job & Family Services, Ember Home Care in Uhrichsville, Community Hospice doctors, nurses, and aides in New Philadelphia for their specialized care over the past year. All services were immeasurable blessings to the lives of Doris and her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Malvern Historical Society, P.O. Box 80, Malvern 44644 or to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.