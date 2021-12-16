Doris Vivian (Cline) Baker, born July 26, 1930, in Harlem Springs, Ohio to Frank & Ethel (Algeo Ray) Cline, passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

At the young age of 2, she lost her parents and was raised by her grandparents, Allison Albert and Lula (Telfer) Algeo.

A 1948 graduate of Carrollton High School, it was here that she met the love of her life, Kenneth E. Baker. They wed on July 29, 1948, and shared in 33 beautiful years in wedded bliss, before his passing in 1981. Together they had 4 children, Darlene (Joe) Schier, Colleen (Danny) Detchon, Kenneth (Skip & Mitzi) Baker, and Gary Baker.

She was a hardworking and honest woman who was always willing to help those in need. She was employed at different companies throughout her life including Carrollton MFA, TRW, and Affiliated Hospital Productions. She was an amazing Avon saleswoman. She also held the position of Harlem Springs Postmaster and Lee Township Clerk/Treasurer for several years.

Throughout her beautiful 91 years on this earth, she was a member of Grange, Genealogical Society, PTO’s, Carrollton Band Boosters, Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church, and a proud member of the DAR.

In her past time, she loved camping, sewing, playing cards and dominoes and baking. If you never had her homemade hot fudge, you missed out. She was an avid lover of music and sports. She attended numerous concerts and sporting events. She loved the Indians and NASCAR, and the Cleveland Browns. It wasn’t uncommon for her to be watching the Indians on TV while simultaneously listing to the NASCAR race on the radio. Most of all though, she adored watching her grandchildren in their various actives. It was not uncommon to see her bundled up on the sidelines cheering proudly. Her absence will forever be missed.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, infant brother, and sister, Lois Ray (Denzil) Carpenter.

Doris is survived by her children; 7 grandchildren, Jonathon (Lise) Baker, Alyssa (Dennis) Mitchell, Lindy (Allen) Hylton, Kara (Shawn) Ball, Ryan Schier, Kellie Baker, and Brittany (Shaun) Smith; 13 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hennis Care Center as well as Community Hospice of Dover for all the care they provided in her final days.

Services will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton. Viewing is at 11 a.m. with the funeral to immediately follow.