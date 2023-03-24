Dorothy Alice “Dottie” Farber

They say when an artist dies, God lets them paint the sky one last time. Well, Dorothy, we are waiting for your masterpiece!

Dorothy “Dottie”, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (Gigi), and faithful friend, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Aultman Hospital.

She was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Alliance to Arthur and Dorothy (Betz) Fankhauser.

She was a proud Pekin kid, and graduated from Minerva High School in 1955 where she developed lifelong friendships. She proudly worked for TRW which later became PCC Airfoils as a finishing operator for over 35 years.

Dottie was an avid reader, talented painter, and doting Gigi. She loved celebrating birthdays, swinging an occasional golf club (but only when unlimited mulligans were involved), and dedicated time gardening and card making to her heart’s content. She enjoyed traveling, visiting the local zoos and nature centers with family. She adored the time spent with her girlfriends for lunch and finished by playing several hands of cards with red cheeks aching with laughter.

We will remember her laughs, snorts, and contagious energy. Her love for life, family, friends, and the Cleveland Browns. Like Gigi, some of us have been fortunate enough to master the art of beautifully wrapped presents, while others have acquired her desire to keep the used ribbons and bows. A family trait we are certain!

She is survived by a daughter, Leslie Yoder of Minerva; son, Kyle Farber (Beverly) of Louisville; four brothers, Rich (Marilyn) Fankhauser of PA, Bill (Helen) Fankhauser of Canton, Larry (Sharon) Fankhauser of Minerva, and Eugene Fankhauser of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Evan (Kelly) Yoder, Kellen (Rachel) Yoder, Braden Yoder, Alanna Yoder-Alexander, Jessica (Adam) Whiteleather, Jennifer Green, and Abby Farber; nine great-grandchildren, Lane, Lennon, Perry, Landry, Stella, Jack, James, Sierra, and Connor.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Hardesty and Juanita Keister; and three brothers, Robert ‘Nub’, Charles, and Bruce Fankhauser.

Following cremation, a celebration of life and memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. in Moultrie Chapel situated just outside of New Franklin, Ohio.

Family and friends are invited to come and share fond memories, stories, and cards created by non-other than she.

The family would love to say in lieu of flowers, you could donate to one of Dottie’s long-time favorites, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Where “the seeds of these dreams are often found in books and the seeds you help plant in your community can grow across the world”. However, if you know Dottie, then you know she LOVES FLOWERS.

The family encourages attendees to continue fellowship over a warm meal at the West Community Center immediately following the end of the celebration.