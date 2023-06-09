Dorothy Ann (Cornelius) Butler, 89, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

Born Jan. 28, 1934, in Flint, Michigan, Dorothy lived most of her life in Canton, Ohio.

Dorothy was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She was also very active in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTA, many charities, Band Boosters, and the Timken Booster Club. Dorothy loved doing things for children. During her life, she worked for the Timken Co. for eight years, and as a lunchroom manager at Clarendon Elementary School, where she was very well known as “the lunch lady”. Dorothy spent many happy years raising her children and spending time with her family at Leesville Lake in Carrollton, Ohio, where she moved to spend the rest of her life.

She is survived by her husband, James; four children, Jeanette (Dennis) Lee, James (Debbie) Jr., Brenda (Trent) Clements, and Cheryl Butler; ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Connie (Jess) Pulliam.

One child preceded her in death at birth.

A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Carrollton with Rev. Rick Dawson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.