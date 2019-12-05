Dorothy “Dot” Horrigan, 82, of Carrollton, passed away early Thursday morning, Dec. 5, 2019, at Park Village Healthcare Center in New Philadelphia.

A daughter of the late William “Bill” and Helen Baker Shepherd, she was born Oct. 9, 1937 in Carrollton, OH.

Dot was a graduate of Carrollton High School and went on to work as the administrative secretary to the Superintendent Larry Pontuti for 34 years in Carrollton Exempted Village School District. In 2015 she was inducted into the Carrollton Alumni Hall of Fame in the area of community service.

The first woman to serve on the Village Council for Carrollton, Dot was also an active member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She could be seen most mornings walking her beloved dog, Curley, around town as they made their daily stops to visit.

She is survived by a brother, Bill (Mary) Shepherd Jr. of Cedar Falls, IA; a sister, Betty Walters of Lexington, KY; four nieces, Ann (Paul) Baransy, Jeani (Max) Good, Nola (Jim) Quealy and Kathleen (Clay) Robinson; and a nephew, William (Kimberly) Shepherd IV.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Horrigan, in 2015.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Dan Loomis and Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home.