Dorothy J. (Baker) Peterson, formerly of Carrollton, went home to be with her Lord after a period of failing health at Stone Creek (Danbury) Assisted Living in Alliance, OH, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, where she had resided since Feb. 11, 2017.

She was born in Mingo Junction, OH, Nov. 28, 1932, a daughter of the late Orid R. and Goldie (Wilson) Baker.

Dorothy was married Jan. 16, 1953 to Marion B. Peterson, Jr., who survives her.

She is also survived by her daughter, Saundra K. (Dale) Chryst of Alliance; her son, Alan L. (Cindy) Peterson of Carrollton; her sister, Joyce Burris of Berea, KY; sister-in-law and dear friend, Shirley Peterson; brothers-in-law, Robert (Helen) and Ronald (Etta Mae) Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mamie Donaldson and Doris Dennis, and a brother, Donald R. Baker.

Dorothy was a member of Carrollton Baptist Temple. She retired as Clerk of the Board of Carroll County Commissioners and was a Carroll County Hospice Volunteer. She was a frequent visitor to the Carroll County Library due to her love of reading and she enjoyed walking around town. She was also known for her wonderful pies and banana bread.

The family would like to thank those who cared for Dorothy from Crossroads Hospice, Stone Creek (Danbury) Assisted Living, Dr. Hostettler, and Nurse Julie.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor David Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Carrollton Baptist Temple or Community Hospice.