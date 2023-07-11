Dorothy M. Hart

Dorothy May (Henninger) Hart, 94, of Grosse Ile, Michigan, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, June 26, 2023.

Dorothy was born May 6, 1929, in Carrollton, Ohio, to Emma Marie (Roudebush) and William Quay Henninger.

She is survived by her daughter, Dorene K. (Bruce) Markwardt and her son, Douglas J. (Marlene) Hart; and three grandchildren, Jennifer Hart, Melissa Hart and Alex Markwardt.

Her younger brother, William R. (Joan) Henninger, preceded her in death.

She attended Carrollton High School and was the valedictorian of her 1947 graduating class. She attended Ohio Northern University and graduated with a BSPH Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy in 1951. She practiced as a registered pharmacist for 42 years, including co-owning Hart’s Drug Store in Malvern, Ohio and ending her career with Jobes Pharmacy in Carrollton.

Dorothy raised her family in Malvern, Ohio, relocating to Grosse Ile in 2003 after the birth of her grandson.

She loved to travel, read and was an avid bridge player. She developed a love of vocal music in high school, singing with choirs throughout her school years. As an adult, she was a member of Sweet Adelines for many years and a dedicated member of the Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church choir.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Montgomery officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church.