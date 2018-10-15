Dorothy M. McFadden, 90, of Carrollton, and a longtime resident of Carroll Healthcare, died Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Mercy Medical Center. She was born Jan. 23, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Marion (Montgomery) Furey. She was a housewife and an active member of the Democratic Women’s Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband, H. Dwight McFadden who died in 2002; daughter, Peggy Pore; 2 sisters, Cass Cain and Marion Ingram; brother, William “Bill” Furey; and a granddaughter, Michelle. She is survived by daughter, Kathleen (Alan) Miller of Macedonia; sons, Joseph (Brenda) McFadden of Minerva, John (Sharlene) McFadden of Carrollton, James McFadden and fiancé, Jennifer Shust of Wintersville; 5 grandchildren, Kerri, Jessica, Cheryl, Kim and Eriq; and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Fr. Anthony Batt officiating. Burial will be in Augusta Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday 5-7 p.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.