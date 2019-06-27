Dorothy M. Place, 67

Dorothy Marian Place, 67, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Compassionate Care in Canton, OH.

She was born Aug. 20, 1951 in Steubenville to Harold Edgar and Mary Elizabeth (Kuglar) Raber.

She married Carl Place on Aug. 19, 2001 and he died on Jan. 25, 2004.

Dorothy graduated from Hopedale High School. Her love was her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking and reading and collecting light houses. She enjoyed working in her yard. Dorothy worked as a cook for various restaurants in the area.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Jamie Bitgood of Garberville, CA and Brian Bitgood of Bergholz, OH; two daughters, Patricia (Brian) Thompson of Macomb, MI and Caran (Orlo) Brown of Scio, OH; her siblings, Bill, John, Ed, Fred, Dennis, Doris, Linda, Clara and Shirley; and grandchildren, Myka, Abigail, Kaleigh, Madison, Cameron, Leah, Quinn and Arlo.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, Carl and four brothers, Donald, Ray, Bud and Bob.

Friends and family may call Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. at 1274 Poinsettia Rd., Scio, OH.

Donations may be given to The Aultman Women’s Board Compassionate Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn Campus, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW in Canton, OH 44708.