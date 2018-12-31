Dorothy Morgan, 75

Dorothy “Irene” Morgan, 75, of Carrollton, passed away at her residence Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

She was born March 26, 1943, at home in Carroll County, to the late Wiley Alaska and Nancy Ellen (Carpenter) Morgan.

Irene was an active member of Jehovah’s Witness of Carrollton, OH.

She is survived by three brothers, Albert Lewis (Nelda) Morgan of Jasper, TN; Wiley Eugene Morgan of Carrollton, OH; Timothy Ray Morgan of Mechanicstown, OH and many loving family members.

Preceding her in death were two sisters, Nancy Darlene Echols and Ginger Ann Morgan.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 515 Steubenville Rd., Carrollton, OH, with Jim Spencer officiating.