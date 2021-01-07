Dorothy Sarah (Cartwright) Grimm, 67, of Harlem Springs, Ohio, passed away Jan. 5, 2021, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

She was born Dec. 28, 1953 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Harold and Dorothy Cartwright.

Survivors include her husband, Clifford Nelson Grimm, Jr.; daughter, Virginia Specht of Carrollton, Ohio (granddaughters, Arianna and Jamie Specht); sons, Robert (Sedona) Grimm of Salem, Ohio (granddaughter, Amanda (Tom) Whipkey), John (Maria) Grimm of Pennington Gap, VA (grandson, Benjamin), Philip (Christie) Grimm of Malvern, Ohio (granddaughter, Ma’Lynn), Mark Grimm of Carrollton, Ohio (grandchildren, Mark Grimm, Jr., Chyanne Grimm and Nelson Grimm); and numerous nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Cartwright; sister, Betty Brown; brothers, Bill, John, Edward and David Cartwright.

Memorials in Dorothy’s name may be made to American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Graveside services will be held Jan. 9, 2021 at noon in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

Allmon-Dugger-Cotton was entrusted with arrangements.