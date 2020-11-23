Douglas A. Tinlin, 77, of Minerva, passed from this world to his eternal life, Saturday, Nov. 21.

He was born Feb. 24, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to Herbert and Pauline (Mills) Tinlin.

He graduated from Carrollton High School. He retired from PCC airfoils after 43 years. He achieved his 5th degree black belt in karate and taught Goshin Shin Ryu Karate in New Franklin for over 25 years. He was a member of the First Friends Church in Alliance. His faith in God led him to be the man he was. His love for Christ shined through him as he lived his life by example.

Doug loved the great outdoors. He filled his life with such adventurous hobbies that gave him such great stories to tell. We could listen to them for hours. He will be remembered as an incredible artist. His talent for wood carvings and photography will be enjoyed by all forever. Time with his family always came first. Family dinners were his favorite. Time spent together was cherished. But his greatest achievement was marrying the love of his life Kaaren. They would have celebrated 56 years together on Nov. 27. Rarely a day apart. So much laughter and life lessons in a life well lived.

He is survived by his wife, Kaaren (Johnson); son, Doug (Shelley) Tinlin of Paris; 4 daughters, Kim (Rich) Zwick, Kay Weisburn, both of Louisville, Brooke (Daniel) Scaglione of Alliance, Farrah (B.J.) Dray of Minerva; 11 grandchildren, Tyler, Elizabeth, Paige, Olivia, Owen, Regan, Miranda, Kiersten, Derek, Mark and Kat; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Dave (Amy) Tinlin of IN; and sister-in-law, Sandy Tinlin of CO.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Tinlin.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 27 at 12 noon in the Great Trail Church of God in Minerva with Rev. Rick Sams officiating. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 10-12 noon at the church.

Special thanks to Dr. Lehrer and Kendra from Aultman Alliance Hospice for outstanding care.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.