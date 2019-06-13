Douglas M. Hart, 81, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center at Canton.

Born Aug. 8, 1937 in Steubenville, he was the son of the late Harry and Pearl Johnson Hart.

He was a former member of the Army National Guard and was retired from Republic Steel in Canton.

He is survived by his daughter, Mrs. Kathy (Tom) Lucas Sr. of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Tom Lucas Jr., Dallas Lucas and Justin (Jen) Hart; seven great grandchildren; two brothers, Dave (Georgiann) Hart of Steubenville and Jeff (Freda) Hart of Zanesville.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Eileen Clark and his son, Doug.

Funeral services will be Monday at 12 noon in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton with Frank Walton officiating. Burial will follow in the Westview Cemetery at Carrollton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service.