Douglas P. James, 56, of East Canton, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Saturday night, April 4, 2020.

Born in 1964, he was the son of Shirley and Charles James.

Growing up, he developed a love for cars and anything that went fast. That passion transitioned into vocational education in automotive repair, which led to an early career in that same field. Over time, he had many automotive-related jobs and eventually found his way to the oil field as a well tender.

Known for a great sense of humor and being silly almost any time the chance came along, he knew how to make people laugh. Doug was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether you were family or friend. He was both kind and determined, and was always willing to push forward and not give up. These endearing qualities have impacted and inspired his family, friends and especially his son. He will be greatly missed by everyone in his life and his impacts will live on for a lifetime.

Doug is survived by his father, Charles James; a brother, Dennis James; son, Tyler James (Caitlyn); daughter, Kasey (Matthew) Philpott; girlfriend, Rhonda; and four grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley James.

In the interest of public health, a private service was held.

The family is planning a larger memorial service to be held later in the summer.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.