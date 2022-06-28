Douglas R. Sell, 68, of Carrollton, Ohio (Dellroy area), died suddenly in his residence Monday, June 27, 2022.

He was born Nov. 20, 1953, in Dennison, Ohio, and was the son of Lois Ann Lightell Sell of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and the late Willard Dean Sell.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Lynn Sell.

Doug retired in 2016 from Canton Drop Forge after laboring as a steelworker for more than 20 years. He was a member of the Dellroy United Methodist Church and was a lifetime fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. He spent many hours playing the game “Trivia Crack” on his cell phone, and also liked to go fishing. He loved to gamble and play poker and could bake a mean batch of blonde brownies. He was an attentive grandfather who loved the memories that he made with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Susie Gaines Sell, whom he married March 23, 1974; a daughter, Bianca Love and a son, Jeremy (Halli) Sell, both of Gnadenhutten, Ohio; his six grandchildren, Maguire (Shyanne) Sell of Feltwell AFB, England, Reagan Love of Dellroy, Ohio, Mason Love of Uhrichsville, Ohio, and Ashton Sell, London Love, and Adler Sell, all of Gnadenhutten, and a great-grandson, Atreus Sell of England.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, in the Dellroy United Methodist Church, located at 1 Main Street, Dellroy with Rev. Kenneth Ogg and Rev. Ron Heasley officiating.

Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. in the church. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

Contributions in Doug’s memory may be made to the Atwood Men on a Mission, c/o Calvary United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 277, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675.

