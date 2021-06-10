Dr. Raymond Lee Fish of Brucetown, VA, passed away June 7, 2021, at home at the age of 91.

Dr. Fish was born in Leavittsville, Ohio in 1930 to Lester and Leona Fish as the 3rd of 4 sons.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Iris Joy; two brothers, Marion and Loman, and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Boden-Fish, whom he married May 8, 2004, and his brother, Tom (Susie) of Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Also surviving are his five children: son, Geoffrey (Carol) Fish of Durham, NC, who are the parents of Beth Graham (Doug), Sarah Pedonti (Andy) and Hannah Fish (Sean Griffith); daughters are Melanie Lloyd (Elmer), the parents of Andrew, Leesa Fish (Kevin Adkins), the mother of Melanie Wilson (Jonathan) and James, and Charlie Fish (Joseph Murphy), all of Winchester and George Fish (Bruce Javits) of Rochester, NY.; stepson, William B. Boden (Amber Koehler) also of Winchester; great-grandchildren, Fiona and Sawyer Wilson, and Iris and Susie Pedonti.

After graduation from high school, Dr. Fish enlisted in the United States Army and was sent to Korea as a medic. He was on the front lines, wounded in action, and was awarded a Purple Heart. He completed his service at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C. in 1952.

Joy, a nurse, and Ray married in 1953. They honeymooned through the Shenandoah Valley and decided to one day live there.

Ray began his veterinary studies at The Ohio State University. While working and starting their family, they lived in a tiny mobile home with Ray attending school full time. After graduation, they moved to Virginia with their 3 children and soon thereafter the twins arrived. The family moved from Leesburg to Winchester in the early 1960s, where Ray bought a practice and the family lived first in town and later moved to Apple Pie Ridge Road. During his career, he continued to study and was active in professional associations locally, statewide, and nationally. His practice included small and large animals. He continued to practice full time until age 65. He was active in local organizations, including PTA, the Frederick County Republican Party, the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 313, and the Stonewall District Ruritan Club, in most of which he held office over the years. He was also elected to the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the mid 1970s. He was a poet and writer, and recently self-published a small book called ‘101 Unanswered Questions’.

He was an active member of the Brucetown United Methodist Church.

