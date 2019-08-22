Drusa ‘Fay’ Harper, 89, died Aug. 21, 2019, with her family by her side.

Born Oct. 3, 1929, in Kilgore, OH, she is the daughter of the late Charles Edward Beckley and Stella May Rank Beckley Weaver. She was the last remaining of nine siblings.

She is survived by her three daughters, Bill (Linda) Wilson; Doug (Debbie) Roberts and Darla Miller; 12 grandchildren (one deceased); 19 great-grandchildren; and two step-sons, Gary (Rita) Harper and Wayne (Pam) Harper.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond David Buxton, Jan. 27, 1985, whom she married March 12, 1947; and her second husband, Ralph Willard Harper, Nov. 11, 2000, whom she married Jan. 11, 1986.

A 1947 graduate of Carrollton, she worked for 10 years at Scio Pottery. She loved baking bread and pies, crocheting and making quilts. She also loved being and working outside, right alongside of Raymond and Ralph. She is a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple in Carrollton.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Powell officiating. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery. Friends may call 2-4 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, or one hour before service Monday, Aug. 26.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carrollton Baptist Temple, 1211 Lincoln Ave. NW, Carrollton, OH 44615.