Duane A. Baughman, 57, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 2, 2020 following a tragic motor vehicle accident.

He is survived by his brother, David (Elise) Baughman.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joann (Heidi) Baughman.

Cremation has taken place and there are no public services planned at this time. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.