Duane Gartrell, 76, of Minerva, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the University Hospital of Cleveland after a short & courageous battle with cancer.

He was born April 14, 1945, in Canton to Donald and Donna (Morckel) Gartrell.

Duane retired from Republic Steel after 36 years where he was a superintendent and was also a veteran of the United States Army. In his free time, he enjoyed running his golf repair business, Club Tech. He was an avid golfer and served as vice president on the board at the Minerva Senior Center. He was also a member of the Christ Community Church in Dellroy where he served as an elder.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paula (Wagoner) Gartrell, whom he married Dec. 4, 1966; 2 sons, Neal (Maggie) Gartrell of Knoxville, TN, and Keith Gartrell (preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca) of San Antonio, TX; a sister, Diane (Robert) Wirkner of Carrollton; a brother, Darrell (Nancy) Gartrell of Florida; 4 grandchildren, Emily Gartrell, Nicholas Gartrell, Zach Sattler, and Esmeralda (Jemere) Arellano.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Christ Community Church in Dellroy, with Mr. Scott Welch officiating.

Those unable to attend and wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christ Community Church or The American Cancer Society.