Dustin J. Teeters, 33, passed away suddenly Sept. 16, 2022.

He was born Sept. 17, 1988, to David and Melanie Teeters.

Dustin enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served his country in Afghanistan. He will be remembered for his passion for life, his love of motorcycles and music, and his solid faith in Jesus Christ, which helped to lead many friends and family to come to know the Lord. His strong work ethic inspired others in many ways. He was a certified physical trainer and had his own business as a music DJ.

Survivors include his wife, Lenuta; his parents, David and Melanie Teeters of Amsterdam; siblings, David Teeters of Massillon, OH, Tiffany Shumer of Warwick, RI, and Jarrod Teeters of MI; six nephews and one expected nephew in December. He is also survived by his grandparents, Barb and John Richards; his mother-in-law, Linda Lich; a special friend, Molly Morris, and many loving extended family and friends. Dustin also will be missed by his service dog, Chico.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Virgil Teeters.

Calling hours will be held at Allmon- Dugger- Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio from 2-4 p.m., 7-9 p.m., and one hour prior to the funeral.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with full Military Honors.

Burial will be in the Westview Cemetery, Carrollton.

Donations may be made to the Save22 charity, a suicide awareness/prevention organization.