Dustin V. Nennig, 52, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

He was born Sept. 26, 1968, in Salem to the late Wayne and Brenda (Ferguson) Nennig.

He was a Lab Tech for General Color in Minerva for many years. He graduated from Minerva High School in 1987 and is a member of the NRA.

He is survived by his life partner, Shelly Gibson; two sons, Colin Nennig of Minerva, and Parker Nennig of Carrollton; daughter, Brooklyn Gibson of Massillon; two brothers, Greg (Laurie) Peach of Minerva, and Brett (Erica) Leyman of Youngstown; step-mother, Ruthie Nennig of Salem; honorary mother figure, Hazel Gardner of Minerva, and his best friend, Troy Richards of Augusta.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.