Dwane Hasseman Jr., 48, of Mineral City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in his home.

A son of the late Joann Stubbins and Earl Dwane Hasseman Sr., he was born Sept. 10, 1973, in Dover, Ohio.

Dwane graduated in 1992 from Carrollton High School. He worked for Whitacre Engineering for 26 years before recently working for EPS as a truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Domer Hasseman; daughter, Dezire Hasseman; sons, Damean and Doniven Hasseman; sister, Teresa Morgan of Carrollton; mother-in-law, Cindy Czerepak of Kent; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and two great nephews.

Along with his parents, Dwane was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy.

Services will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of services.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.