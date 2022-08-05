Former Carrollton resident, Dwight Pharis Stevenson, 81, died Nov. 5, 2021, in Great Falls, Montana.

He was born in Clark County, Kentucky, the first of three children born to Alice and Orville Stevenson.

In 1950 the family moved to Carrollton where Dwight graduated from high school with the class of 1959 and Muskingum College, New Concord, Ohio.

Following completion of Air Force Officers Training School in 1964, Dwight was assigned to Malmstrom AFB, Montana, as a Minuteman Missile Combat Crew officer. While there he met and married his wife, JoAnn, and completed an MBA degree with the University of Montana.

Stevenson’s Air Force career took him to Alabama, Indiana, Oklahoma, Alaska and back to Montana before retiring from active duty in 1985. He then served an additional nineteen years in Civil Service with the Malmstrom AFB Contracting Squadron.

Spending time and sharing adventures with family were Dwight’s greatest pleasures. He volunteered with Scouting wherever he was stationed, enjoyed traveling the world and learned even more about the history of our country and the western lifestyle. He relished searching out beautiful examples of everyday crafts including antique timepieces.

He is survived by his wife; sisters, Daphne and Brenda Stevenson, North Canton, Ohio; aunt, Ruth (Russell) Briscoe, Winchesterm, KY; sons, Dwight S. (Elise Delandurantye) and Thomas; and three grandsons. Interment will be at Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery, Helena, Montana. Condolences for the family may be shared online at

