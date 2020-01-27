Earl Dean Baker, Sr., 85, of Mechanicstown, Ohio, died Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020 in his home.

Born Aug. 24, 1934 in Irondale, he was the son of the late Marion and Alice Householder Baker.

Earl was retired from the General Motors Corp. at the Lordstown Plant.

He is survived by his life companion, Sandy Myers; four sons, Earl (Chris) Baker, Jr., David (Niki) Baker, Daniel (Cathy) Baker, and Douglas Baker; daughter-in-law, Noel Baker; seven grandchildren, Daniel Baker, Cassey (Tom) Sutton, Zek Baker, Maggie Baker, Stephanie (Justin) Kramer, Victoria (Reyes) Cuevas, and Sierra Baker; two great-grandchildren, Greta Sutton and Hazel Sutton; two brothers, Bud (Ilene) Baker and Harold (Elaine) Baker; two sisters, Wanda Vantilburg and Cora Weekley.

Earl was preceded in death by his former wife, Lucy Baker; four sisters, Grace Harding, Carroll Baker, Ruth Hooper, and Audrey Cheuvront; and two brothers, Ronnie Baker and Floyd Baker.

At Earl’s request, there will be no public services.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted Earl’s family with arrangements.