Earl “Junior” Riegle, 59, of Harlem Springs, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Cleveland Clinic.

A son of Nancy Workman Riegle and the late Earl L. Riegle Sr., he was born Feb. 22, 1961 in Canton, Ohio.

Junior owned and operated Riegle’s Garage and Used Car Sales for over 30 years in Harlem Springs. For the past four years he had served as a Lee Township Trustee, and had been re-elected to a second term last year. He enjoyed working on and rebuilding cars, and often traveled down south where he was more than happy to pick through scrap yards gathering needed parts. When not at work or rebuilding cars, he enjoyed his time with family, friends, and his dogs.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, the former Luanne Barnhart; three children, Devin (Susanna) Riegle, Chris (Beth) Hyre, and Brandi (Kelly) Rapp; four grandchildren, Samson, Kylie, Brady, and Leah; a brother, Jeff Riegle; three sisters, Julie (Joe) Connor, Jennifer (Jason) Morris and Regina (Brad) Bowman; and his friend and employee of 27 years, Jim Shafer.

A public graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Harlem Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll County Caring Hands, PO Box 322, Carrollton, Ohio.