Earl L. Coffy, 90

Earl Lloyd Coffy, 90, of Carmel, IN, passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018. Earl was born March 9, 1928, in Carrollton, OH, to the late Harold and Golda (may) Coffy.

Earl proudly served in the United States Air Force, being discharged in1976, having earned the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.

Earl is survived by his daughter, Lara A. (husband Rick) Taylor; son-in-law, Ed Olson; granddaughter, Lindsey J. (husband Rick); Posey, brother, Jack (Barbara) Coffy and sister-in-law, Barbara Coffy. Earl was preceded in passing by his loving wife of 67 years, Geraldine “Jean” Coffy; daughters Lisa Coffy and Linda Olson; brothers, Ernest Coffy and sisters, Louise Thomas and Donna (Jeanne) Deckman.

Memorial services will be held in the fall in Tucson, AZ, where Earl will join his wife in a double memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made and directed to the veterans service organization, AMVETS. Online condolences may be shared by visiting flannerbuchanan.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Carmel Funeral Home in Indiana.