Earl “Pete” McMillen, 64, of Malvern, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, in Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

He was born Sept. 5, 1956, in Kilgore to the late Harold and Garnett (Martin) McMillen.

He retired from Brown Twp. and had also worked for the Malvern Village Street Dept., was a truck driver for Berner Trucking and worked at A&J Cinson. He graduated from Malvern High School in 1975 and was a Volunteer Fireman for the Malvern Fire Department for over 25 years and a member of the Carroll County Arson Task Force.

He is survived by his wife, Susan (Barstow) McMillen whom he married Dec. 30, 1978; daughter, Amy (Jesse) Frabel of Carrollton; son, Jason (Angela) McMillen of Louisville; 3 sisters, Barbara (Robert) Gardner of N. Canton, Mary (Jeff) Harsh of Malvern, Helen (Kenny) Skinner of Carrollton; brother, William McMillen of Malvern; 5 grandchildren, Ashlynn and Landon Frabel, Braelynn, Mia, and Paisley McMillen.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 11 at 11 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastor Gordon Warner officiating.

Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home where the Great Trail Fire District will hold a firefighter memorial service at 7:45 p.m. to welcome our brother home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Trail Fire Department.