Earnest and Ruth Bausell

“Together Again”

Earnest Bausell, 90, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. The following morning, he was accompanied by his wife of 65 years. Ruth Bausell, 90, passed away in her home Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

A son of the late Robert Wade and Nannie Mae (Sykes) Bausell, Ernie was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Russell, VA.

Ernie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His family was the light of his life and he adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. He enlisted in the Navy right out of high school and proudly served in the Korean War. His duties were working with aviation and blimps. Ernie loved being a farmer most of his life and raised his family outside of Kilgore, Ohio, on the family farm. He worked for 30 years on the Conrail Railroad and was a bus driver for Carrollton Schools. He also belonged to the Masonic Temple.

A daughter of the late Clinton Judy and Ola Mae (Arbaugh) Judy, Ruth was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Oceola, WV.

Ruth was a dear and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Her family was the most important part of her life next to her love of the Lord. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. Ruth was the neighbor everyone wanted to have. She was always there to lend an ear, give a warm hug or provide a delicious meal. Ruth graduated from Perrysville High School. She started working at Scio Pottery in 1955 until she had her family. She loved cooking, canning, and working hard on the family farm. Ruth will be warmly remembered for being the very best cook by her friends and family. Sunday dinners with family were a tradition in Ruth’s home and neighbors were very dear to her. She was like a mom to more than just her own children.

They are survived by their five children, Earnest Bausell of Jewett, Ohio, and his children, Ernie Bausell Jr. and Karri (Tyler) Ferren; Brenda (Jeff) McNabb of Tampa, FL; Richard (Verna) Bausell of Carrollton and their children, Jaclyn (Jeff) Pandrea, Kristen (Jonathan) Immel, and Richard Bausell Jr.; Keith (Heidi Cook) Bausell of Carrollton and his children, Abbi (Stefan Lab) Bausell, Maci (Matt) Manfull, and Olivia Bausell; Carolyn (Mark) Farnsworth of Bowerston, Ohio, and their children, Rebecca, Brock, and Zach Farnsworth; 19 great grandchildren round out the family, and also a brother-in-law, Bill Burrier.

They were preceded in death by their parents and sisters, Juanita Burrier, Gay (Ron) Smith, and Faye (Fred) Carter, and brother, Fred Jack Judy.

Like all timeless love stories, Ernie and Ruth left this world together and will continue their heavenly journey, undoubtedly, hand in hand.

In accordance with their family’s wishes there will be a private graveside service with Hospice Chaplain Lisa Elliott officiating.

Burial will take place in Kilgore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

