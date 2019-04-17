Easter Services announced

Easter Services have been announced at several local churches.

Pleasant Hill and Perrysville UMC, Sherrodsville Wesley Church and Mount Pleasant UMC have been added to the list published in the paper. Those churches’ listings were inadvertently left out of the published list. The FPS regrets any inconvenience that this may cause.

Pleasant Hill and Perrysville UMC Churches

The Perrysville Charge (Pleasant Hill and Perrysville UMC Churches) will have Maundy Thursday services at Pleasant Hill church at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunrise at Pleasant Hill Church at 7 a.m. with Pastor Dixie Hendricks. The church is located on state Route 332/Scio Road.

Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church

The public is invited to join the Lake Drive Fellowship Church, New Cumberland United Methodist Church, Sherrodsville Wesleyan Church and the Calvary United Methodist Church as they come together in unity at the Calvary United Methodist Church in a special Community Good Friday Service on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m.

The Calvary United Methodist Church is located on state Route 39 in Sherrodsville. The speaker this year will be the Rev. Larry Stitt, pastor of the Lake Drive Fellowship Church.

Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church

Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church will observe Easter, April 21, with a sunrise service, under the direction of Jonathan Naylor and the youth of the community at 7 a.m.

The theme will be “Victory.” A light breakfast will follow.

Regularly scheduled worship will follow at 9:45 a.m. The message by Pastor Steve Smith will be “A Triumphant Heart.” At 11 a.m., there will be Sunday School.

The church is located at 89 Canyon Road SW, Carrollton. The community is cordially invited.

Heaven’s Edge Apostolic Church

Heaven’s Edge Apostolic Church will host an Easter Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. April 21 in the church parking lot, 1196 Brenner Road NE, Carrollton, weather permitting.

Coffee, juice and doughnuts will be available after the service. There will be no 10 a.m. service that morning. Bill Grimes is pastor.

Christ Community Church

The public is invited to join members of Christ Community Church in Dellroy as they take a close look at the Easter story through the lens of Jesus Christ. The Easter Sunday 10 a.m. service will focus on Jesus Christ’s triumphant resurrection.

The Christ Community Church is located at 20 E. Main St., Dellroy.

Carrollton Church of Christ (Christian Disciples)

The public is invited to attend any or all of the Lenten services scheduled at Carrollton Church of Christ (Christian Disciples), located at 355 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton.

A Maundy Thursday service is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 18 and a sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21, with an Easter breakfast following the service.

An Easter cantata “Thank You for the Cross”, directed by Tom White with Elaine White serving as pianist, will be presented at the 10 a.m. Easter Sunday service. Mark Statler is the church pastor.

Carrollton Wesley Chapel

A Good Friday service, sponsored by the Carroll County Ministerial Association, will be held at 7 p.m. April 19 at Carrollton Wesley Chapel, 569 12thSt. NW, Carrollton, to which the public is invited.

Carrollton First United Methodist Church

And The Bridge

The public is invited to join Carrollton First United Methodist Church and The Bridge, Good Friday and Easter Sunday for a time of worship, meditation and prayer.

Good Friday, April 19, will be a time of prayer and meditation as individuals are encouraged to take a personal journey along the “Way of the Cross.” The stations for the “Way of the Cross” will be open Good Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at The Bridge, located in the Rosebud Mining building at the north end of the Carroll County fairgrounds on N. Lisbon St. (SR 9) in Carrollton.

The public is invited to join church members Easter Sunday at 6:30 a.m. on the Square in downtown Carrollton for a time of worship and reflection. The service will last approximately 40 minutes and is open to everyone, who should dress for the weather. In case of inclement weather, the sunrise service will be held at Carrollton First UMC on the corner of South Lisbon Street and Third Street SE, across from the post office.

The church will also hold its regular Easter services at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at Carrollton First UMC or at 10 a.m. at The Bridge at the Fairgrounds.

St. Martin Lutheran Church

St. Martin Lutheran Church in Malvern will have a Maundy Thursday service, including washing of feet and communion, Thursday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m.

St. Martin will also host an Easter Breakfast Sunday, April 21, at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall, followed by Easter service with communion at 11 a.m. The church is located at 301 W. Main St., Malvern.